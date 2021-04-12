GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The leaders of Greenville’s Black Lives Matter chapter say they are frustrated after learning another Young black man had been killed by a police officer in Minnesota.
Officials in Brooklyn Center, MN said a 20-year-old man was killed in an "accidental discharge" over the weekend after an officer pulled a gun instead of a Taser.
RELATED - Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
“We haven’t even made it through the trial, and now we’re going to have to bury another young man,” said Bruce Wilson in a news conference on Monday, referencing the trial for Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Wilson said local activists were upset, because “after all the marches and calls for change” in the days following Floyd’s death, “and then we don’t see it. It’s very frustrating.”
Derrick Quarles, also of Black Lives Matter’s Greenville chapter, had a message for police across the country, saying “you cannot take a person’s life because they run from you.”
Quarles said people run because they are scared, and they are scared because of the deaths they have seen, including those of George Floyd, Tamir Race, and Trayvon Martin.
