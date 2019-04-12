MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Days after Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was laid to rest, a group of activists from across the Upstate are hoping an event this weekend will help bring an end to violence within area communities.
Freedom Fighters Upstate SC announced Friday that a balloon release honoring the slain rapper would be held Saturday at Conestee park in Mauldin at 4 p.m. The release also includes free food and messages spoken to the community emphasizing the need to end the violence. The group says part of this involves joining forces with local gangs to do so.
A digital flyer sent to FOX Carolina calls for "positive vibes and energy only", and for those who want to take part to wear blue and bring blue balloons for the release.
