(FOX Carolina) - On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced the Department of Transportation would award $2.2 million in grants to two airports in South Carolina.
Oconee County Regional will receive $1.2 million to fund expansion for an aircraft parking area. Pickens County will receive $1 million to fund the acquisition of land for development of a general aviation hangar.
The announcement today is part of a $485 million federal investment in America's airports.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Trump Administration has invested a historic $10.8 billion in more than two thousand American airports across the U.S. since 2017.
For a complete listing of today's grant announcements, click here.
