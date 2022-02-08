SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol charged a teen driver after they say his truck crashed into a building on Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers say the teen was traveling along West Murph Road around 12:41 p.m. when he drove onto a private driveway and ran into a building on the property.
A victim inside the building was also hit by the vehicle. The Coroner's Office said 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris was transported to the hospital and later died.
Troopers identified the suspect as 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy. He is charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.
He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.
Caleb Kennedy is a country singer from Roebuck.
The crash remains under investigation.
