ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wildlife Rehab of Greenville says they're working with animal rescuers to get a deer out of a hole in Anderson County onThursday.
The rehab group says the deer fell into what appears to be a storm drain near Ripplestone Way. A photo from the group shared to FOX Carolina shows the young deer looking up and partially resting.
Dispatch confirmed EMS and Anderson PD were on scene.
We've reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who told us they are currently figuring out if they need to respond.
Stay tuned for updates.
