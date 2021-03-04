WAR house fire 1.jpg

Whiskey's Animal Rescue is asking the community for help as the rescue's president lost her home and base of operations in a fire yesterday.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Whiskey's Animal Rescue is asking for the community's help after a fire destroyed the group president's home, which served as a base of operations.

Thankfully, all of the dogs being kept at the farm survived the blaze.

Below is what WAR posted on Facebook about the tragedy:

Anyone who wants to help can click here to make a donation.

