GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Whiskey's Animal Rescue is asking for the community's help after a fire destroyed the group president's home, which served as a base of operations.
Thankfully, all of the dogs being kept at the farm survived the blaze.
Below is what WAR posted on Facebook about the tragedy:
Anyone who wants to help can click here to make a donation.
