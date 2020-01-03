LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate animal rescue and sanctuary needs your help after flash flooding on Friday damaged their property.
Izzie's Pond in Liberty posted the call for help on their Facebook page in the evening, sharing photos of flooded pastures and animal enclosures. Some of the affected enclosures included a new tortoise enclosure, fencing, raccoon enclosures, and fox enclosures.
The rescue said volunteers quickly rushed over to help get animals to safety, and now those animals in temporary housing will need new enclosures. They're asking for monetary donations along with volunteer labor and material donations to rebuild enclosures, install new fencing, and repair their barn.
Izzie's Pond will also build a berm along the nearby stream edge to lessen the chances of flash flooding again.
Click on the Facebook post above to visit their page and see how you can donate. Thus far, more than $5,600 in funds have been raised.
