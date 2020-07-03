Dog dogs generic

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Whiskey's Animal Rescue posted on Facebook Friday that they are out of food for 37 large breed dogs in their care.

"Everyone listed here is a hospice dog meaning they can never be adopted but we still must provide for their cost of living. We cannot continue to taking animals without support, every single penny counts," the rescue posted.

The rescue included two links where donations can be made:

Donation Checks can also be mailed to:

Whiskey's Animal Rescue

PO Box 341

Sandy Springs, SC 29677

All donations are tax deductible, Whiskey's said.

