GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Whiskey's Animal Rescue posted on Facebook Friday that they are out of food for 37 large breed dogs in their care.
"Everyone listed here is a hospice dog meaning they can never be adopted but we still must provide for their cost of living. We cannot continue to taking animals without support, every single penny counts," the rescue posted.
The rescue included two links where donations can be made:
Donation Checks can also be mailed to:
Whiskey's Animal Rescue
PO Box 341
Sandy Springs, SC 29677
All donations are tax deductible, Whiskey's said.
