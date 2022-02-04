ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate animal shelter is helping people get back at their exes for a good cause.
The "Not-So-Sweet-Valentine" is happening at the Anderson County Paws for a small donation.
Anderson County PAWS adoption supervisor Randy Leigh Ashley explains how it works.
“What we are doing is people are paying five dollars to have an ex or someone who’s even wrong them.. their name written in a litter box or on a stuffed doll for us to hand out on valentines day and let the animals take care of it."
The shelter is taking donations when people send in the name of their exes on the Anderson County Paws Paypal. Donations can also be brought to the animal shelter up until Valentines Day.
