Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested one suspect who was found in possession of items stolen during a burglary at an Upstate Animal Shelter.
SHELTER RAVAGED
According to deputies, the Anderson County Paws facility was broken into sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Deputies say the suspect stole critical supplies for animals and did thousands of dollars in damage to the facility.
Dr. Kim Sanders, whose job it is to help animals at the facility, tells FOX Carolina that the thief stole nearly all of the vaccines the facility had on hand.
We're told in addition, the suspect damaged the security camera recorders and stole an entire safe.
According to Dr. Sanders, no animals were hurt during the theft and all the animals are accounted for.
On Thursday afternoon, deputies announced the arrest of Russell Prady, who they say was in possession of the stolen items.
Prady was charged with receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more.
The arrest warrant states Prady had is his possession a black Sentry safe containing credit cards belonging to PAWS, two Pulse OX machines, a floor sweeper/scrubber, a Canon digital camera, two microchip scanners, two lab microscopes, veterinary supplies, medications, and pet food.
The total value of the stolen items were more than $20,000.
Deputies said the stolen items were recovered from a white Chevrolet 1500 along Frontage Road in Anderson.
This incident is still being investigated by Anderson County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division.
P.A.W.S. TO REOPEN
Thankfully, Merck Animal Health helped to replace all of the missing vaccines, according to Anderson County P.A.W.S. Several other clinics helped to lend supplies to the shelter including Martin Veterinary Services and Electric City Animal Clinic.
Anderson County P.A.W.S. will be reopening on February 29th, from noon until 6 p.m.
There is a link for those who would like to donate to the shelter's needs. The link can be found here.
