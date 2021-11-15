All throughout this month, you can take time to pay tribute to the rich ancestry and deep traditions of indigenous people
Not too far away, in Asheville, lives musician Akitchitay Carlino. He comes from the Taino tribes. He plays several instruments—including traditional wind and percussion instruments.
"A lot of our songs are prayers. They're not just music—random music. Some of the songs that we sing are like a thousand years old. So, we cherish them," Carlino said.
Carlino says he's nominated for seven Native American Music Awards. Voting
is still open.
This is what Native American Heritage Month means to him:
"This month gives us a chance to display some of our culture and allows other people that are not familiar with it to experience it through POW WOWs and through different ceremonial-type activities," said Carlino.
It's a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories as well as acknowledge the important contributions of indigenous people.
Chief Lamar Nelson, of the Eastern Cherokee Southern Iroquois & United Tribes, says he uses this month to teach others about their history.
"The Native American people; if it hadn't been for them, when European explorers came here, the explorers probably would have starved to death. Native people provided them with food and clothing," said Nelson.
And Nelson says the history might go back further than you'd think.
"There were lots of tribal people here in what is now South Carolina when Europeans arrived," Nelson said, "There have been people here for 25,000 years in the Southeast."
There are nine state-recognized tribes, one federally-recognized tribe, and many other groups in South Carolina.
"It is the original culture of this country. At one time, we called this country Turtle Island," Carlino said, "And now, it's the United States or America, but, as Native people, we still recognize it as Turtle Island. And we still recognize it as our land."
To get involved, you can educate yourself about our tribes and their specific challenges now and throughout history. You can also attend POW WOWs and other events and purchase products made by indigenous people.
There is a Native American Celebration happening on Saturday, Nov. 20, in Pickens, at the Hagood Mill Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carlino's album "We Are Calling" is out now. Visit his website here
.
