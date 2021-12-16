GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -Representation does matter whether its in the media or just a nutcracker.
This is what Shawn Russell thought when he decided to create custom-made nutcrackers.
He first got the idea when he went into Hobby Lobby and something, or someone, spoke to him so clearly.
"I’m standing there getting stuff ready to get ornaments and I just hear so clearly, nutcrackers," said Russell. "I’m like nutcrackers? Why?"
Russell noticed there were only two African-American nutcrackers in the store, and had a thought.
"Why not just create something for someone and make it custom? Because representation does matter," said Russell.
Russell works in the post office. One day Ment Nelson came in to mail his artwork. Once Russell mentioned, he too, was an artist, Nelson looked him up on Instagram. That's the day Russell's life changed.
"Little did I know that within about 24 hours everything would change," said Russell. "The following morning I started getting notifications from people. 'Hey, you're starting to trend on social media' I went and people were inquiring."
He is now getting orders from West Virginia, Alaska and many other places.
"I feel blessed. Whatever your gift is, whatever it is that God put you here for, you can't lose," said Russell. " In the process, you might make somebody happy."
1 of 4
Nutcracker 1
Shawn Russell has also been hosting paint parties, making custom football helmets, and one-of-a-kind ornaments on his Instagram page. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/December 16, 2021)
