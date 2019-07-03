GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Upstate artist Nathan Zak has created a portrait of President Donald Trump from pennies.
Zak said he spent about three weeks making the portrait out of 4,105 pennies.
It took about two weeks to sort the coins and another week of placing the pennies on a finished wooded board and gluing them in place.
Zak said he and his wife worked on the portrait after work.
Once all the coins were in place, Zak said he applied a light stain to the pennies and then sealed the canvas.
Zak presented the portrait at the Greenville County Young Republicans kickoff party earlier this week and said he hopes to one day give it to President Trump at the White House.
You can see more of Zak’s penny art here.
MORE NEWS: Woman arrested for leaving $5,000 tip on boyfriend's credit card after argument
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.