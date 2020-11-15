GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is asking the community to pray for a miracle and complete healing healing for their infant son. Ryker Grotz has been clinging to life for nearly two months.
“He was born on September 22,” said David Grotz, Ryker’s father.
According to his father, Ryker has a rare genetic disease - severe respiratory distress syndrome. His mother, Monika Grotz and father are both at his side.
“The gene is called ABCA-3... he has a mutation in it which is responsible for transporting surfactin into the lungs, helping them stay open. So in short his lungs aren’t staying open,” said David. “Because of the COVID, we can’t both be in there at the same time so, we really only see each other in passing. We go from the house to the hospital.”
The parents read Harry Potter books to him, play jazz —which David says Ryker likes, and shower him with as much affection as possible.
This is the Grotz’s first child. They thought life would be much different compared to what they’re experiencing now.
“We expected to just go home and start the family, and just live out in the farm, a little bit running so round and all sorts of mischief,” said David.
This GoFundMe account has been started to help the parents out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.