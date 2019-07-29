LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Laurens county baby's story is going viral on social media, after his family was featured in a dance challenge to keep him calm while awaiting his next cancer treatment.
Baby Haddon is the youngest boy in his family, his family says.
According to social media, it started when Haddon became sick with persistent tummy problems in April. It was then discovered at only three months old Haddon has cancer, the family said.
Doctors confirmed to his family that he has a relatively rare form of cancer, stage 4 Neuroblastoma, one of the most common malignant tumors in children, under the age of five.
During Haddon's treatment, he had to have many scans.
The family says one night just 20 minutes before the scan, Haddon was so hungry and tired he became fussy. Then his family decided to keep him entertained.
As of July 29th, the family released an update on Baby Haddon's condition:
"We also got to look directly at our scans and all we can say is OUR GOD IS AMAZING. Before his body lite up like the sky on the Fourth of July and as of now the only spot left is literally a speck in his chest. All tumors have reduced dramatically. It’s unbelievable. Right now we aren’t even talking about any other options after 8 Rounds so please keep praying that the next few rounds will get rid of this cancer completely!!"
The family hopes that Haddon's side effects will remain minimal. You can follow his story here.
If you would like to donate, you can do that here.
