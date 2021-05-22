GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A bar in Greenville is paying homage to the men who trained at Camp Sevier.
The At The Depot Bar says their building is one of the last remaining structures that made up Camp Sevier, which trained soldiers during the first World War.
On Friday, the bar dedicated a wall in memory of those who served.
According to FOX Carolina's past coverage, Camp Sevier was the largest U.S. Army base during World War One. It was also home to the 30th Infantry Division. The base was credited with helping to develop the Greenville area.
