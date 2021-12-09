INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - “My accident happened September 11th of all dates. I had a below the knee amputation, and I had all sorts of facial changes going on up top as well," said Brendan Conway, describing a car accident that changed his life this year.
Conway says it has been an emotional roller coaster. He says his wreck is something he thinks about every day.
“Thinking about ‘What if I had done this? Should I have done that?’ You try to change everything but once you’ve learned to be able to except what happens you can start to carry on and move forward," he told Fox Carolina.
But moving forward isn’t always as easy as it sounds. He says that was apparent in his discomfort playing his favorite sport, darts, after the accident.
“He and his dad started coming here when we had our first initial darting event back in January," said Action Billiards co-owner Lisa Keene. “We have known them for about a year."
Lisa, who runs the bar with her husband Scott, says they agree to throw a fundraiser for Brendan at their establishment in Inman after his accident. But they didn’t stop there.
“We were talking one evening, and Scott was like, you know, I really think we should take one of these boards and lower it down."
It was a seemingly small gesture, but one that Brendan says meant the world.
“I am a firm believer that, when one sees kindness, one may act upon kindness, and one may carry kindness out," Conway said.
Keene says Brendan‘s injury really opened their eyes to making their establishment more disability friendly, and it’s also opened the doors for aspiring young players like Rylee Windham too – who says he and Brendan have since played together on a board that’s at their level.
“It made it so much cooler and easier,” Windham said. “Because I can throw straight and it goes much straighter. I’ve just been having to throw high all the years I’ve been playing," the 11 year old said.
