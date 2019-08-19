GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Several Upstate barbers have united at Mount Pleasant Community Center to offer free haircuts to kids for back to school.
Free haircuts are being offered for kids through the age of kindergarten to eighth grade, a spokesperson says. This is the second year for the annual event offered by Turning Headz Barbershop.
The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MORE NEWS
Troopers: Man now identified as driver charged after May crash that killed motorcyclist in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.