GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Several Upstate barbers have united at Mount Pleasant Community Center to offer free haircuts to kids for back to school. 

Back to school haircuts

Free haircuts are being offered for kids through the age of kindergarten to eighth grade, a spokesperson says. This is the second year for the annual event offered by Turning Headz Barbershop. 

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

MORE NEWS

Troopers: Man now identified as driver charged after May crash that killed motorcyclist in Greenville County

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.