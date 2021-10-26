Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Upstate bars expecting large crowds during The World Series
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)) - It’s a great day to be an Atlanta Braves fan, that’s if you like baseball. Their return to the grand stage is appreciated.
Many sports bars in the Upstate are preparing to service crowds of people who plan to enjoy the game.
We stopped by Tip It Back Sports Grille in Greenville to see if they plan to host a watch party. The bar manager told they aren’t necessarily having a watch party but the game will be visible.
“We’ll have it on all the tv’s,” said Bethany Wilbanks.
We counted 14 televisions in the bar.
The bar typically closes around 12 on weekdays, especially when business is slow. More so, in the beginning of the week
However, during the World Series, things will be a little different.
“Not for this,” Wilbanks said. “We will be open, extra innings, doesn’t matter… we’ll be here. It’s exciting time.”
We also spoken to some fans who were at the bar Monday night. They say ten decades is a long time to not see their favorite baseball team in the series. Atlanta professional sports teams have been known to miss the target on the grand stage in the past. However, those we spoke with are hoping that won't be the case this time.
The game is set to start 8:00 p.m. EST Tuesday night on FOX Carolina.
