Tresia Bowles has the details on how to keep bees safe this spring.

TRAVELER'S REST, SC (Fox Carolina ) - Bee experts say it's swarm season for honeybees, and they're sharing where you might find them and what to do if you see them.
Honeybees

The honeybees at The Carolina Honeybee Company in Traveler's Rest.
 
Clemson Apiculture and Pollination specialist, Ben Powell, says the swarms happen when the queen leaves with worker bees to find a new home, producing a cluster of bees.
 
Berea resident, Wesley Cadden says he's witnesses them for himself, and they're a sight to see.
 
"It was unbelievable," Cadden said, "It looked like a dark cloud swirling."
 
Powell says you might find them in your trees, bushes, and even playgrounds.
 
He says the honeybees are just looking for a new home and should not be disturbed.
 
Local beekeepers, like Tim Dover with the Carolina Honeybee company, are asking people to call them instead of an exterminator.
 
"Don't be afraid. Don't spray it. Don't try to kill it. It's not going to attack you. It's not like yellow jackets—going to run you down the street trying to hurt you. They just want to make honey. And this time of year, they're looking for a new home," Dover says
 
Dover says the bees are not defensive during this time. And their population is constantly in danger from threats like mites and colony collapse. Plus, if you hurt them, you're hurting insects that are crucial to the food we eat.
 
Powell says the bee population has been holding steady in South Carolina this year.
 
"Without honeybees, we can lose two-thirds of our food supply. We really want honeybees around," Dover said.
 
Dover says the exterminators will charge for their services, while beekeepers are happy to rehome the bees free of charge.
 
Last year, many were concerned about murder hornets. Powell says they won't be coming to the Upstate any time soon because the they were found completely on the other side of the country. And it would be too far and too difficult to travel through unsuitable habitats to get here.

