ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - One year has come and gone since a beloved flight paramedic was shot and killed.
Anderson County deputies told us last February that Rodney Gilmer lost his life inside his home. No one has been charged.
Just two weeks ago, Georgia investigators said a house exploded in Elberton. SLED confirms that a resident of the home is part of the investigation into Rodney's death.
"I can close my eyes and still relive that phone conversation. I could tell he was afraid," Joyce Gilmer said.
Joyce said she was the last one to speak to her brother after he called that February 18th evening. She said he went back in for his wallet and never came out. Deputies said the incident along Whirlaway Circle was a domestic dispute.
A year and has come and gone and this family said they realize what a year really means. They attended Rodney's RN graduation, a place they say he should have been. Instead a chair filled with roses took his place.
"He should’ve been there to accept it because he has worked hard for that," Joyce Gilmer said.
After a house in Elbert County, Georiga was flattened, GBI states it was an act of arson. SLED confirms a resident of the home is part of Rodney's open investigation. a $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who have information leading to an arrest.
"We need justice for Rodney."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THIS STORY FOLLOWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.