GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Best Buy said its stores in the Upstate are re-opening for customers by appointment only.
Best Buy said they switched to “contactless curbside service” in March, but now customers can shop in the Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson stores by making an appointment.
“This new service gives customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their tech needs and is available in about 600 stores across the country,” according to Katie Higgins with Best Buy Public Relations.
Huggins said the stores also have a number of new safety protocols in place to keep employees and customers safe.
Click here to schedule an appointment.
MORE NEWS - Krispy Kreme offering free dozen doughnuts to graduating seniors on May 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.