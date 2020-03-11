Facebook debuts US blood donation tool, its latest public health move

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) -  As concerns of the coronavirus reach the Upstate, the Blood Connection is acting fast in case demand gets too high during the outbreak. They're asking those who are healthy to donate now and encourage others to do the same.  

This all comes as the organization has seen more blood drive cancellations and lower donor turnout in the last couple of weeks amid the outbreak. The Blood Connection fears this could lead to shortages in local hospitals. 

The organization is taking extra steps to ensure all donor centers are clean and safe places to donate blood. If you are interested in hosting a blood drive in your community or to make an appointment, please click here or call 864-255-5000.

