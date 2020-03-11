Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - As concerns of the coronavirus reach the Upstate, the Blood Connection is acting fast in case demand gets too high during the outbreak. They're asking those who are healthy to donate now and encourage others to do the same.
This all comes as the organization has seen more blood drive cancellations and lower donor turnout in the last couple of weeks amid the outbreak. The Blood Connection fears this could lead to shortages in local hospitals.
The organization is taking extra steps to ensure all donor centers are clean and safe places to donate blood. If you are interested in hosting a blood drive in your community or to make an appointment, please click here or call 864-255-5000.
More news: South Carolina's statewide tornado safety drill happening March 11, at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.