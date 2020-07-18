PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- President Trump supporters gathered on Saturday, July 18 for a boat parade at Lake Keowee.
According to TowBoat Us Lake Keowee, supporters are expected by the hundreds.
The parade is reportedly leaving Keowee marina at 11:00 a.m. and will travel north to the falls.
Stay with us as we learn more.
