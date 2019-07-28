SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Upstate border collie who has earned the title of the world’s smartest dog has unfortunately passed away according to social media posts.
Chaser's family posted a statement on Facebook about the passing of their furry friend:
"We are beyond sad to report that on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Pilley family home, Chaser got her wings, joining John Pilley for their next adventure.
We, the Pilley women, Sally Pilley, Robin Pilley and Deb Pilley Bianchi, were with her as she passed. It was peaceful, beautiful, quiet.
She had been doing really well and then a couple of weeks ago, she started going downhill very quicklyand died of natural causes at home. She is buried with the other Pilley dogs, sprinkled with John Pilley's ashes.
Please forgive us if we are slow in responding, we love and appreciate all of you and will keep you posted on continuing Chaser's legendary legacy. Her story is far from over and we need all of you to keep the light burning bright."
Chaser became famous after she mastered the names of more than 1,000 toys, which later were incorporated into sentences with multiple elements of grammar.
Spartanburg's own Hub City Animal Project recently erected a statue of Chaser, who was believed to have the largest vocabulary of any nonhuman -- 1,000 words.
