GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A local boxing club is celebrating after three of its boxers turned pro.
The Greenville Boxing Club works with kids to teach them important values like discipline and hard work.
The CEO of the club Shakir Robinson has three boxers they have been grooming for the last ten years who are ready to further their career.
The three boxers are Ernest Cuevas, Quan Arnold, and Khalid Johnson. Each had something to say about their experience at the club.
"Ten years, I first started out, as like a troubled kid," Quan Arnold said. "I didn't know how to control myself, over the years I overcame. Now I'm a dominate professional fighter. It's good to say it."
"I mean, you know, its like family here. Then we got like, ab after school program downstairs. It helped me with my grades in school," said Khalid Johnson. "You know, coming down from leaving school to coming here. We go downstairs and get our school work done and then we working out. So, that helps a lot."
"It definitely is like a safe haven. Because if you come here and you lock in time her, you can't lock in time anywhere else. I mean, it it wasn't for the gum. I don't know what I'd be doing after hours. After I got off school or after work," Ernest Cuevas said. "Just keeping me stronger in life. Getting me stronger for certain life situations that may happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.