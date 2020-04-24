INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A little Upstate boy is turning six today and his parents helped organize a social distancing birthday bash, with the help of FOX Carolina.
Koen's mom, Jennifer, reached out to our crews in hopes we could help make his day special amid all the pandemic worry. Our crews were sure to practice social distancing while attending.
Inman Police officers also attended with gifts in tow, for Koen's big day.
FOX Carolina made sure to stop by to give this special guy "Happy Birthday" interview!
