SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) For 30 years, Marcella Makins has been picking up and dropping off Spartanburg County District 2 students at home or school.
She knows she is responsible for the 78 children that get on her bus.
"These are my kids,” said Makins, “Everyday these are my children. On and off the bus."
She also knows she is responsible for their lives and the lives of drivers on the roads.
"Every day we have cars that go past our stop arms,” said Makins, “They speed passed us before we come to a stop. Even stops we have to go through that our intersections for multiple children and houses. "
Jan Johnson, the district's Director of Transportation, says it's a problem she hears from all her bus drivers.
She says many drivers disobey an easy law to follow.
"When you see those lights flashing, that bus is going to stop,” said Johnson. “There's going to be a child either loading on that bus or unloading. When those lights come on and stop arm comes out, you stop."
When those initial lights turn on, Makins asks drivers to put this thought in their head and follow the law.
"Be mindful at every school safety zone and bus stops. These are our children,” said Makins, “They may not be yours necessarily, but could be your niece, nephew, cousin, friend's child. To me these are all our babies."
