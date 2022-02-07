GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Getting through these chilly winter temperatures is proving to be a community commitment for one Upstate nonprofit.
Eleos Ministry in Greenville is providing free coats for those in need.
“Leave a coat and then take a coat if you need one,” said Grace Bridger, Program Director at Eleos Ministry. “What’s really cool about it is just seeing the community come together because it isn’t just about those who are getting to take coats, but it’s also the ones who are giving. It shows that we’re all one big community and we just want to look out for each other.”
They started collecting coats earlier this year, and so far approximately 50 have ben collected.
“Leaving a coat is just a small example of being a good neighbor,” she said.
The coat rack sits outside of the LEAD Collective office located at 1220 Laurens Road. There’s also a plastic bin for hats, gloves, and socks.
