Simpsonville, S.C (Fox Carolina) -- An upstate dental office is offering veterans for the fourth consecutive year in a row, a day for them to receive free dental care.
Five Forks Dental Care Inc. will offer this service on Saturday, November 10th, 2018. Dr. Hapney, owner of Five Forks Dental Care is honoring veterans and gathering the help of her staff to thank those who have served our country.
"Four years ago, a young disabled veteran came to my office with severe dental needs caused from shrapnel when stepping on an IED. This young man lost several teeth and fingers.
He told me he had been at the VA for over several hours waiting for someone to help him only to be turned away and told there was nothing they could do. It was then I realized that I needed to do something to help them.”
Dr. Hapney feels there is a great need but not enough options for veterans.
She stated in a press release, “I would be honored to serve those who have served our country. I realize there are a lot of dental needs that are not being met and I want to help in a small way by offering services to the very people who have served and protected our country. It’s humbling and self-satisfying to help others get out of pain or improve their smile.”
You can let their team help with your dental needs by calling 864-289-0289.
