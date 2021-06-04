GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate business owner David Hawkins' newest project is aimed to help local nonprofits in the Greenville community through fashion.
Hawkins created Charitee-shirts, shirts designed with relatable messages on them, as a way to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits at a time when they were suffering through the pandemic.
Listed below are the shirt sayings and what charity they benefit:
- "I'm Extra" benefits AID Upstate, a charity dedicated to helping people diagnosed with HIV.
- "Future Person" benefits Trees Upstate, a charity that helps keep Greenville clean.
- "In Dogs We Trust" benefits Black River Search and Rescue, a non profit that helps rescue dogs with their trained Blood Hounds.
- "Shady Grandma" benefits Senior Action.
- "I'm Kind of a Big Deal" benefits Jasmine Road, an organization helping women survivors of human trafficking and addiction.
Hawkins says the "I'm Extra" shirt design, which benefits the AID Upstate charity, reflects his own message. Hawkins was diagnosed with HIV 8 years ago. He says it took him close to 6 years to wrap his head around it and begin to move forward and see himself more than a diagnosis.
He says, "Once I was able to do that, I began to feel my extra self again and so this is really me reclaiming my new body, my new health, my HIV status, and allowing my self to own how fabulous and extra I am. Hopefully others who wear this feel that same inner power."
"I want to be able to walk around and see people sharing their personality through community activism and commerce engagement it really is a big win for me," says Hawkins.
You can find a Charitee-shirt for $35 dollars at Prowse with Moore boutique located at 3006 Augusta Street in Greenville.
You can also reach out to Hawkins directly through social media.
MORE NEWS: Upstate brewery to host vaccine clinic next weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.