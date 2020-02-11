GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several businesses in the upstate are stepping up to help couples who lost their wedding venue with the closing of the Noah’s Event Venue in Greenville.
A bankruptcy court ordered them to cease operations.... And many couples say they’re out thousands of dollars and scrambling.
These business owners hope that this help with ease these couples’ worries, starting with seeing if they can keep at least their wedding date.
However, if they have to move their date, they are offering discounts and complimentary services to help make this day extra special.
Tight timelines have sent many couples scrambling to find a new venue after their original venue closed. Noah's event center filed bankruptcy and on Friday—after a court order-- they closed for good.
Bill Groves, the General Manager at Embassy Suites on Verdae boulevard in Greenville, says "they don’t need to be worried about this. They need to be worried about saying I do and having a wonderful experience wherever they go."
Groves says, "anybody that has a contract with Noah-bring it to us and like I said we will match it or beat it."
Groves told us that he and his wife also lost their venue close to their wedding date so they know the pain that many are suffering.
"We feel awful it struck a chord with me and my wife and we saw the stress and agony of the people that you interviewed," says Groves.
They are making exceptions to their rules to help in each circumstance.
The owner of the Barn at Greene Acres in Honea Path is offering her help as well.
Charity Greene, owner of the Barn at Greene Acres, says "I am so sorry that you are going through this there is no amount of saying we’re sorry and regret that will fix this."
If she doesn't have availability, she's helping connect you with others that do.
If you choose hers, just bring your contract and they are offering discounts as well.
"They chose that space because they sought as the background for all of those memories that they are trying to make it now that background and dream is gone. I just want them to be able to get peace and know that their date is saved, that they have a venue and that they can sleep easy at night."
The Embassy at Verdae is offering a free night and dinner for the couples who are exploring them as an option during this process.
They want to help in any way they can.
Larkins is willing to discount their event rentals up to $500 based on what the bride lost in terms of her deposit towards Noah’s event center. Larkins has six or seven event spaces all perfect for weddings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.