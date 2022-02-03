GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family run business that was open for more than three decades in Greenville now sits empty off of Laurens Road.
As we reported, G Q Fashions made the tough decision to close down for good at the end of January because of the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and fewer people coming to their store.
The family says the reality of shutting down their 34-year-old Mens and Boys clothing store forever really sunk in on their last day, which was Jan. 29.
"The community has always been really good to our family," said Danny Sujanani, whose family owns the business.
It's the end of an era for Danny and his family.
"After 34 years of being in business, the community is what's supported us to keep us in business for 34 years. We wanted to find someway to give back to the community," he added.
The way they are giving back is by donating all of the clothes they still had after they closed to local non-profits and organizations.
"It's priceless when it comes down to what it does for a father and how they're able to overcome so many issues in their lives just by being able to have something to be able put on," said Upstate Fatherhood Coalition Intervention Specialist Anthony Wilson.
One of the non-profits getting these suits, shirts, and pants is the Upstate Fatherhood Coalition.
"The mission of the program is to actually help fathers re-engage in the lives of their child or children," explained Greenville Site Director Carlos Sullivan.
For Sujanani and his family, they were connected to this non-profit by the Greenville Police Department, and quickly found it was the perfect place for them to donate their inventory to.
"It was their story, their mission that really brought it home to me and my family that hey this is going to put really good clothes to really good use," said Sujanani.
The clothes will help the around 100 fathers Upstate Fathers Coalition work with for job interviews, family court, and more.
"They give us things that we cannot necessarily go out and buy ourselves. We want to be able to clothe individuals properly but we don't necessarily have the resources all the time," said Intervention Specialist Willie Suber.
For the family, while their business is now closed they are happy their clothes will be put to good use for years to come.
Other organizations, like SC Works, were also able to collect some clothes from the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.