GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Katie Bridwell and Jeremy Robinson told Fox Carolina – they love the fact that it snowed.
“We are SNOW excited that it came!“ the pair exclaimed.
But they say what they don’t like is the fact that everything closed afterward, and options were pretty slim Monday as a result.
“Definitely trying to find food, because we were stuck in the house all day yesterday,” Robinson said.
“We needed to get out,” Bridwell added.
“We couldn’t go anywhere – the roads were bad," Robinson went on. “So we decided to venture downtown. We found a couple places open, but they are closing early."
One of those places was Yeehaw Brewing Company.
"For the most part, we left it up to the employees to allow them to come in if they felt like they could safely make it," said Yeehaw manager Scott Sasser.
Sasser says that they were somehow able to pull together enough people to serve a full food and drink menu Monday, after an all-hands call to any employees that could make the journey in. But they still had to close early.
Tuesday is also still in question.
“I think we are going to take the same approach we did today," Sasser said. “Hopefully the roads will be a little better, people will be able to make it in."
The roads – and the possibility of all the melted water from Monday freezing up overnight – is enough to concern some like Holden and Anna Tarbert.
“We did a pretty bad job of stocking up on food before grocery stores ran out of everything," Holden said, “so it was nice to come here for some chicken fingers and beer."
“This was really the only place we found open apart from Sully's Steamers," Anna added, referring to Yeehaw.
Holden says that he works from home, but Anna – not as lucky.
“Unlike Holden, I actually have to go in tomorrow," Anna added. “So I’m a little concerned about the drive in, but thankfully I live about a mile outside of downtown [where I work],” she said.
"On the walk to the car, we have already noticed the black ice has started to accumulate,” Robinson said. “So I’d say people should be very careful."
