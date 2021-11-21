GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -An Upstate car group came together to help a veteran who has fallen on hard times.
The Mizfitz of the Upstate held a car show this weekend to raise money for Mr. Glander.
He served from 1975- 1981 in the military. He now lives in a mobile home with his wife that is in need of some repairs.
“We are a local car club here for Spartanburg, Greenville and Anderson county. Branched off another car club about a year ago and we decided that our main focus was going to be the community. This will be our 5th car show within the last year," says Jeremy Parnell, event media officer for Mizfitz of the Upstate.
71 cars entered the show and raised more than two thousand dollars.
