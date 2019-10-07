HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) "God, guns and America."
Carolina Ford in Honea Path is using the phrase for a new promotion that not only highlights their beliefs, but those they say are shared by their small town.
From now until the end of November, everyone who purchases a car at the dealership will be sent home with a Bible, an American flag, and a voucher for a Smith & Wesson AR.
Derrick Hughes, the dealership's general manager, says the idea behind the promotion came after he and his team discussed what they, as a group, believe in.
"We love America, we love God and we like to hunt," Hughes said. "We live in a small town where a lot of people like to hunt. [The promotion] appeals to our demographic."
Hughes said those interested in receiving a gun will get a voucher after they purchase their car. The voucher can be redeemed at Locked and Loaded, a gun shop in Abbeville.
The gun shop will run a background check on the customer before they are permitted to redeem their gun voucher. If they fail the background check, Hughes says they can take store credit and purchase any other item that suits their fancy.
Hughes also noted that the customer doesn't have to accept the voucher if they don't want to. The dealership will just deduct the price of the gun from the total of the car purchase.
This is the first time the dealership has done this sort of thing, and Hughes says they're going to see how it goes before they decide to do another.
With Christmas just around the corner, Hughes says they might work on a promotion that helps families in need during the holidays.
Those interested in learning more about the dealership can do so at their website.
