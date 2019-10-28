GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A local pediatric cardiologist is changing lives one book at a time. Dr. Manisha Patel is collecting books to give to children Halloween night, instead of candy.
This isn’t the first times she’s done this.
Dr. Patel says this was an idea initially thought of by her son, who wasn’t in favor of giving away candy. However, she decided to spin this into a positive concept that received great feedback.
Halloween 2018 was when she first ran with the idea. Dr. Patel says they gave away 1,500 books to children at her Earle Street home. It’s called the “Books for Boos campaign.”
"The first key is just putting a book in a kid's hand," says Dr. Patel, Prisma Health pediatric and adult congenital cardiologist.
According to The Literacy Center, South Carolina has the 13th highest rate of functional illiteracy in the United States.
Dr. Patel feels that giving books away on Halloween helps with enrichment and brings families together.
So far, she has collected around 4,000 books. However, roughly 2,500 of them are suitable for children. Key donors include Greenville Literacy, Greenville Little Steps, and community members.
If you would like to donate, you can drop off new or lightly-used books to businesses like Cyclebar, Constantine Dental and The Community Tap. You can also reach out to Dr. Patel via Instagram @heartdocinlovewithlife.
Donations will be accepted through Halloween day.
