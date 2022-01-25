EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A group of upstate cattlemen is making sure farmers in Kentucky hit hard by tornados last month get some much-needed supplies.
"You saw Mayfield Kentucky on every TV station, every national news, everything," R.D. Morrison, a member of the Pickens County Cattlemen Association, said. "What you didn't see is the folks that live outside of Mayfield, Kentucky, that live on farms, ranches, got cows and everything. Well, they lost their houses too. And they lost their barns, and they lost the equipment."
Morrison, Jeff Pepper, and other cattlemen from the upstate decided to help by collecting money to send to Kentucky. After raising over 15 thousand dollars from local cattlemen and businesses, his contact in Kentucky told him not to send it.
"He said don't do that. There is nothing out here to buy. It's either been blown away or bought up already. He said if you want to help us, send stuff," Morrison said.
After asking for a list of much-needed items, Morrison and Pepper say they went around to local businesses and bought things like posthole diggers, shovels, fence posts, barbed wire, hammers, fence pliers, etc., all at cost.
After just 2 minutes on the phone with the General Manager from STI Trucking in Greer, Morrison says the company agreed to take the truckload of items to Elizabethtown, KY, free of charge. Morrison says the delivery will happen by the end of the week.
