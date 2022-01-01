EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- I am Not Lost in the Upstate, SC Area gave out warm clothing to those in need around the area this morning.
Officials said they place these items around the Pickens, Greenville and Easley areas every year on January 1, so anyone can take what they need.
According to officials, the organization also shares these items with local charities and law enforcement agencies. Those agencies can then hand them out to those they serve.
The group laid out some of their winter clothing in Easley this morning. Check out these pictures from the event.
To learn more about the group and its mission. You can visit their Facebook page at I am Not Lost in the Upstate, SC Area
