GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville Technical Charter High School teacher was arrested after an incident involving a student.
According to an arrest warrant, Bradley Robinson was charged with third-degree assault and battery after he pushed the student on Feb. 7.
The warrant says Robinson used "both hands in the upper abdomen of the victim."
He was charged by Greenville Technical Campus Police.
The principal of Greenville Tech Charter High School released the following statement about the incident:
GTCHS is known for the high expectations we have for our students and staff. On Monday, February 7, an incident occurred that involved a teacher and a student. After a thorough investigation of the incident, we determined that the teacher did not uphold our expectations for the professional conduct of our faculty and staff. While this incident is not indicative of the teacher’s prior performance or interactions with students, even one instance of such conduct can not be condoned or accepted.
