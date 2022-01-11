GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The NEXT High School Board of Trustees recently approved a resolution that will shut down two Upstate NEXT charter schools following the end of the school year.
The resolution says the schools were formed as a South Carolina non-profit corporation in 2012. While the schools have operated for almost ten years, they have seen a decline in enrolment in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resolution states that since 2019, the schools have lost 98 students. This resulted in an annual loss of around $882,000 in revenue.
According to the resolution, officials expect this decline in students to continue as the number of charter schools in the state grows. The schools have survived due to the money they received from federal Covid-19 grants. The Resolution says the schools would have lost around $1.5 million since 2017 without the help of that money.
Officials estimated that the schools would need to enroll 115 to 135 students to balance the budget in 2023. Since they don't expect enrollment to increase, the schools expect to run out of money by the end of this school year.
The schools have worked to find any solutions to fix this ongoing issue. However, officials decided that it was best to shut down both campuses. The resolution states that the schools will terminate their contract with the South Carolina Public Charter School District in June.
The district released the following statement on the decision to shut down these schools.
“Any decision to close a school is a difficult one, but the district supports decisions like those of the NEXT Board of Trustees to close when it is in the best interest of students, families and taxpayers. District staff will continue to support the school to ensure students receive the education promised in the NEXT charter through the end of the school year and will assist the NEXT administration and board in the wind-down process after the school year concludes.”
You can read the entire Resolution regarding this issue down below.
