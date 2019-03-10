GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cheer teams are bringing home trophies, titles, and bragging rights after a national competition in Florida this weekend.
Rockstar Cheer's Beatles and Rolling Stones teams each won their respective divisions at the Universal Cheerleaders Association International All-Star Championship. in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. The wins for the teams marks more than just another competition victory, however; UCA is the third and final leg of the Varsity All-Star Triple Crown, and since both teams won the previous competitions in the crown series, they both took home the Triple Crown in their divisions.
Winning the Triple Crown is considered a huge feat, especially in the world of cheer. Both teams won their divisions at Cheersport Nationals in Atlanta, and then earned a second title at the NCA Nationals in Dallas.
PREVIOUSLY: Two Upstate cheer teams eyeing triple crown titles ahead of all-star competition in Orlando
