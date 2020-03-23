CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The franchise owner of the Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Clemson and Seneca announced that both restaurants will close temporarily after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19.
Herb Tyler posted a statement on Facebook Sunday night announcing that both locations will be closed and deep cleaned. A reopen date has not yet been announced.
Below is the full statement:
Clemson & Seneca Community –
The health and well-being of all of our guests and Team Members is of utmost importance, which is why I wanted to provide an update on a recent situation.
Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to temporarily close our restaurants in Clemson & Seneca after learning someone on our team had a presumed positive diagnosis of COVID-19 (coronavirus). We are disinfecting and conducting a deep cleaning of the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines.
A re-opening date will be determined following clearance from local health authorities.
Thank you for understanding, and we hope to serve you soon!
Herb Tyler
Franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Clemson and Seneca
