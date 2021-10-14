LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore has been elected to serve as president of the South Carolina Police Chief Association, according to the Laurens Police Department.
The department said Chief Latimore is now responsile for the order of business of the Association. She will preside at all meetings of the Association, provide supervision to the Executive Director, and perform other duties as may be related to her Office in accordance with the Constitution.
SCPCA President Latimore made the following statement after the election:
"I am extremely humbled and excited to enter this phase of my career and am thankful to the SCPCA for their support. I am looking forward to working with Police Chiefs across the state as well as with our State and Federal partners to improve policing practices and community relations. Being a Chief of a smaller town, I believe that I bring a unique perspective to this position and hope to bring some of our small town ideals and community specific practices to the larger overall picture of Law Enforcement across the state and hopefully across the nation as well.
Chief Latimore’s term will run through the end of 2022.
