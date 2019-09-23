SIMPSONVILLE, SC. (FOX CAROLINA) - It was two and a half years ago when the community watched Advent Methodist Church go up in flames.
Since then, the congregation has spent a lot of time rebuilding while continuing to serve others. This month they celebrate a return to their newly rebuilt sanctuary.
The church was going through renovations at the time of the fire. However, damage caused the entire building to be torn down.
AUMC is located on Woodruff Road in Simpsonville.
That fire changed things for this congregation, but it didn't stop their faith.
A soft re-launch happened two weeks ago for AUMC, and the senior pastor Michael Turner says it's been electrifying ever since. "The energy was great. It was great to see such a large crowd show up."
Some may consider it from ashes to beauty.
"Just being able to celebrate that God has carried us through this difficult time and delivered us on the other side created a lot of excitement," said Turner.
During those two and a half years, other churches and organizations stepped up to help get them through this tragedy.
"The community really grieved with us, and we wanted the community to have every opportunity to come to celebrate with us as we move into this new space," he said.
The first grand opening Sunday was held September 22, 2019.
"On average so far, this year is about 800. The past two Sundays we've had over a thousand," Turner said.
The suspended cross from the previous sanctuary was the only item that survived the fire; now it's a fixture in the building that serves as a reminder just how strong the congregation is.
"I think we've learned that God is good, and this congregation is extremely resilient," he said.
When it seemed natural to give up, AUMC was reminded of the mission which is more than just a building.
"You can't point to a church anywhere on this planet that Jesus built, because the church that he built was not a building; it was a movement."
