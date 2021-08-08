GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Woodruff Road Christian Church gave away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to local students on Saturday.
The backpacks were free to students on a first come first served basis.
The church also held a cookout with hot dogs, drinks, popsicles and bounce houses! The event was a way for students to start the school year off on a positive not, according to organizers.
“In a year that has been extremely difficult for so many, we just wanted to find a way to relieve the burden of back to school costs for local families,” said Chris Wise, senior pastor.
Wise says that providing free back to school supplies to families can alleviate the burden of getting essential resources for students. He adds that the past year created so much stress around school, and this is a simple way for the church to love on the community.
