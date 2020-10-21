GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Morningside Baptist Church in Greenville was already planning to honor law enforcement with a special service this week. Now, the church is planning to use that service to also honor a fallen Greenville County deputy.
The "Thin Blue Line" service was already planned for some time, according to church leaders. However, the tragic line-of-duty death of Sgt. Conley Jumper on October 20 makes the service all the more timely. The service will now honor his service, along with the service of other law enforcement officers. The church will honor Jumper, give his family a gift, and receive donations for them. Sheriff Hobart Lewis will appear as guest speaker, and will present the Keith Rebman Memorial Award to a GCSO deputy.
The service will happen on Sunday, October 25 at 10 a.m. The church is located at 115 Pelham Road in Greenville.
