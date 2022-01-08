GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Multicultural Church hosted an event on Saturday and advocated for immigrants in America.
Church officials said the event was called Jesus in our Neighborhoods and at our Border. According to officials, they focused on advocating for many asylum seekers stranded at the Mexican-American border due to recent policy changes under the Trump and Biden Administrations.
The event featured multiple speakers including, the leader of Practice Mercy, Alma Ruth Asuza, and the national advocacy director for the National Association of Evangelicals, Steve Eng. One of the church pastors, Emily Miller, also spoke.
You can visit their Facebook page to learn more: Greenville Multicultural
