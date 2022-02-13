GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - First Presbyterian Church hosted an event to highlight Black voices throughout history on Sunday, Feb. 13.
The event entitled "One Voice: A Black History Narrative" featured speeches and writings from prominent Black Americans including: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Frederick Douglass, Barack Obama, and Muhammad Ali.
Local entertainer Jeremiah "JDew" Dew was featured in the event as attendees had the opportunity to hear unique voices as they used them in their times.
“I am excited to perform this show for a new audience in the Greenville community, right in the heart of downtown,” said JDew. “This time, I’ll be highlighting some local figures as well, so people can get a sense of what it was like to live through the Jim Crow era here locally in Greenville and the Upstate.”
One Voice spans more than 180 years of American history, encouraging listeners to think critically about the words that were said and the stories and the life experiences behind them.
JDew points out that the show doesn’t include any commentary from political perspectives – an important distinction, especially given the divisive climate we live in today.
“We are delighted to be hosting One Voice as part of Black History Month, and we look forward to hearing voices of local and historical figures from the past, and reflecting on their unique experiences,” said Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons.
The event comes as First Presbyterian’s new Worship & Arts Center is nearing the completion of a $33 million expansion project on the church’s campus in Downtown Greenville.
The vision for the new performing arts space is to be a home for a variety of community events, concerts, and performances, in addition to weekly worship services.
To learn more, visit OneVoiceShow.com or FirstPresGreenville.org.
