EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Bridge Church is fulfilling a mission to feed hundreds on a weekly basis.
Every Wednesday, 5pm - 7pm volunteers with the church give away boxes on food.
“We feed around 200 people a week,” said Timothy Porter, Senior Pastor. It’s their mission to meet people where they are and arrests hunger needs.
“There’s about 56 percent of the children in Pickens County who don’t even know where there next meal is going to come from, and to think there’s 27,000 people right here in our immediate area who have food insecurities, and just not sure where they’re going to get their Thanksgiving meal from,” he said.
Mix in the added stress of the holiday season, the need grows even more.
TBC also partners with the Pickens County Shelter of Hope to provide meals for the homeless.
Any given night a number of people will stop by that location for a bed, shower, and a meal. As the colder months are upon us, more and more people are needing their services.
The shelter manager, Tracy McJunkins, tells us they have to turn away people sometimes because they don’t have enough room. However, never empty handed. They shelter will still provide those in need with a meal, blankets, warm clothing, or a place to do laundry.
For this small church and shelter, being able to provide essential items is done through donations.
Giving to local charities is often reassuring because you see where the gifts are being used.
“To me it’s like their local family. It’s like their family to help people in need, and there’s a lot of need in the Pickens area,” McJunkins said.
“Actually one of our major suppliers just this week had to drop us because of the lack of their food. So, kind of left us in a pinch,” Porter said.
It may get tough at times but there’s joy in being the blessing to the poor.
If you would like to make donations to The Bridge Church, you can drop them off at their location of 102 Hagood Street in Easley, or to the Pickens County Shelter of Hope.
